Over 16,500 police personnel to be deployed to ensure peaceful procession of Vinayaka idols in Chennai

September 21, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 16,500 police personnel and 2,000 Home Guards will be deployed on bandobust duty, to ensure the peaceful conduct of poojas, the procession and immersion of Vinayaka idols, as part of Vinyaka Chaturthi celebrations, in Chennai on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Following guidelines issued by the Madras High Court, and keeping in mind the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s restrictions for the immersion of idols in waterbodies, the Greater Chennai City Police has given permission for the installation of 1,519 Vinayaka idols, based on assurances given by festival organisers, who have said they will adhere to all the restrictions and conditions.

The Bharathiya Shiv Sena, the Hindu Munnani and Hindu Makkal Katchi have planned processions, and the immersion of idols at designated places on Saturday and Sunday (September 23 and 24).

Permission has been given to immerse idols at four designated places under the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction: Srinivasapuram (Pattinapakkam), Palgalainagar (Neelankarai), Kasimedu Fishing Harbour and behind the Thiruvottiyur popular weighing machine.

A total of 17 procession routes have been identified to take the idols in procession to the immersion points.

Chennai Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, said in a press release that police personnel would monitor all places where Vinayaka idols have been installed, and surveillance would be done by two-wheeler and four-wheeler patrol vehicles. Persons in-charge of the festivities have been urged to install CCTV cameras where idols have been placed.

The city police have said the idols should be taken in their procession on permitted days only, and only on routes permitted by the police. Similarly, idols can only be immersed at permitted places. Temporary control rooms and help desks would be created at all idol immersion points.

Arrangements have been made to immerse idols with the help of conveyor belts, cranes and boats. Further, fire engines, ambulances, motorboats and swimmers would be ready to handle any emergency that could arise, the police said. Watch towers would also be erected at immersion points and the crowds will be monitored. Mounted Branch police personnel and personnel on all-terrain vehicles (beach buggies) will be deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Greater Chennai Police have warned that if there are any violations of police restrictions and conditions at places of worship, procession routes and at immersion points, appropriate legal action would be taken against the violators.