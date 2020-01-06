Over 16,000 take part in marathon

More than 16,000 participants, of different age groups, took part in the Skechers Performance Chennai Marathon 2020 (SPCM 2020) - organised by Chennai Runners and Skechers Performance on Sunday morning.

The event was organised to support education for the underprivileged, special kids and training support for para athletes. Besides, the Chennai Runners, through SPCM 2020, have adopted the Kazhipattur Lake near Siruseri, as the primary charity cause.

The project envisages clearing of garbage, cleaning and rejuvenating the lake to restore it to its original glory and full storage capacity.

While Felex Rop from Kenya won the men’s full marathon and Suguna K from Rasipuram won the women’s full marathon.

Cash prize

A total of ₹25 lakh was distributed as prize money this year to the winners in various categories.

While there were people from different walks of life, there were some patients from the Cardio Rehabilitation Wing of Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore. Nine patients ran in the 21 km category and 18 ran the 10km run.

According to a doctor from CMC, running is part of the rehabilitation project. It increases the heart’s pumping capacity and helps maintain fitness levels.

Police personnel join run

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) K. Jayanth Murali and a team of police personnel also ran the marathon holding the banner of the Kavalan App introduced by the police for safety of women.

Yasir Sultan, a core-team member of Chennai Runners, said that this was the 8th edition of the marathon. “More people are getting into running to keep themselves fit,” he said.