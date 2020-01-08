Over 16,000 special buses will be operated for Pongal

The State Transport Department will be operating a total of 16,075 buses from Chennai to various parts of the State for Pongal. The special buses along with regular services will be operated from six venues from January 12 to 14.

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, who chaired a consultative meeting held on Tuesday, announced that 2,225 regular buses and 4,950 special buses will be operated daily for three days from the city to various parts of the State.

He said the buses will be operated from six termini. Those bound towards Andhra Pradesh will have to board at the Madhavaram bus terminus. For passengers proceeding towards Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram on the ECR route, the buses will be operated from K.K. Nagar bus terminus.

Buses to Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Sengottah, Thoothukudi, Nagercoil, Villupuram, Kanniyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Dindigul, Karaikudi, Salem, Erode, and Ramanathapuram will be operated from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR bus terminus in Koyambedu.

Buses to Vellore, Arani, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram, Hosur and Tiruttani will be operated from Poonamallee terminus.

From the Tambaram Arignar Anna bus terminus (MEPZ), buses bound to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur via Vikravandi and Panruti will be operated. The Transport Department will run direct buses from the Tambaram railway station bus terminus to Tindivanam, Vandavasi, Ginjee, Neyveli, Vadalur, Chidambaram, and Kattumannarkoil.

Special counters

To help passengers book tickets, the Department has opened a total of 17 special counters with 15 counters operating in Koyambedu bus terminus and one each in Tambaram MEPZ and Poonamallee. Also passengers can book bus tickets online through websites of www.tnstc.in, www.redbus.in, www.paytm.com, www.busindia.com, www.makemytrip.com and www.goibibo.com.

The Transport Department has opened a 24-hour control room at Koyambedu for passengers to make any complaints and for getting details about the buses. Also two mobile numbers — 9445014450 and 9445014436 — are available for complaints.

Passengers with complaints against private omni-buses for overpriced tickets can contact the toll-free number 18004256151. The Transport Minister said 4,500 special buses will be operated for the benefit of passengers from various parts of the State to reach the city from January 16 to 19.

Transport Department Principal Secretary B. Chandramohan and other senior officials participated in the meeting.