Over 1.57 lakh electors added to Chennai’s final electoral rolls

CHENNAI

21 January 2021 01:12 IST

As many as 40,513 names deleted because of relocations, deaths and repetition

The Chennai District Election Office has deleted 40,513 electors from the rolls and included 1.57 lakh names ahead of the Assembly elections this year.

Many of the electors deleted from the rolls of 16 Assembly constituencies have been evicted and resettled in neighbouring districts in the past few months. A total of 12,032 electors in five Assembly constituencies of Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, Harbour, Chepauk- Thiruvallikeni and Thousand Lights were shifted to Perumbakkam after demolition of slums along the Cooum.

As many as 13,335 names were deleted following their deaths in the past few months. A total of 2,474 were deleted because of repetition.

Chennai District Electoral Officer and Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash published the final electoral rolls on Wednesday in the presence of representatives of political parties.

According to the rolls, the city district has 40.57 lakh electors, with 19.95 lakh men, 20.6 lakh women and 1,081 transpersons. According to the draft electoral rolls released in November 2020, the city had 39.4 lakh electors, with 19.39 lakh men, 19.99 lakh women and 1,015 transpersons.

Draft rolls

After the release of the draft rolls in November, a total of 1.57 lakh residents submitted applications for inclusion.

Names of 76,777 men, 80,310 women and 82 transpersons have been added after scrutiny. The number of electors has increased by 1.16 lakh when compared to the draft rolls.

Harbour constituency has the lowest number of electors and Perambur has the largest, according to the final rolls. A total of 64,152 first time voters have been included in the rolls.