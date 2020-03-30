Chennai

Over 15,000 vehicles seized in TN for defying curfew

Sources said there were 20,297 violations reported and 19,637 FIRs were opened

About 20, 497 violations have been reported so far across Tamil Nadu and over 15,000 vehicles have been seized for violating the curfew implemented from last Tuesday.

To check the spread of COVID-19, prohibitory orders under section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure has been promulgated in the State to prevent the movement of people outside their homes, except for most essential purposes. Since the prohibitory order has been in place from last Tuesday, police personnel have been watching the movement of people and booking cases against those who violated the order.

Sources said there were 20,297 violations reported and 19,637 first information reports (FIRs) were opened. As many as 22,906 persons were arrested and released on bail immediately. As many as 15, 127 vehicles were seized from them across the state.

Coronavirus
