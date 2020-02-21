Chennai anti-CAA rally: 38 Islamic leaders, 15,000 others booked

CHENNAI

21 February 2020 00:59 IST

The rally was taken out on February 19 despite a Madras High Court ban.

The Chennai police have filed an FIR against 38 leaders of Islamic organisations and 15,000 others for taking part in a massive rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Wednesday, without permission.

The rally was taken out under the banner of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisations on Wallajah Road despite a Madras High Court ban.

Thousands turned up for the rally, demanding that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly pass a resolution against the CAA, NRC and NPR.

Advertising

Advertising

A case was booked under Section 143 (Unlawful assembly) and provisions of the Madras City Police Act by the Trplicane police.