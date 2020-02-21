Chennai

Over 15,000 booked for rally

Anti-CAA protest was held on Wednesday without nod

The Triplicane police have filed an FIR against 38 leaders of Islamic organisations and 15,000 others for taking part in a massive rally in the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Wednesday, without permission.

A rally was taken out under the banner of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisations on Wallajah Road.

Despite the Madras High Court ban on the rally, thousands turned up, demanding that the Assembly pass a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR.

A case was booked under Section 143 (Unlawful assembly) and provisions of the Madras City Police Act.

