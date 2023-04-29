HamberMenu
Over 1,500 kg of gutkha seized in Chennai, two held

Police seized the banned tobacco items during a vehicle check on Friday; the two arrested men have seven other cases registered against them, police said

April 29, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The banned items were found in a goods carrier, packed in gunny bags, police said

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chennai police have arrested two men who allegedly smuggled banned tobacco products, including gutkha and pan masala products from other States into the city for supplying and selling here. 

Following a tip-off on the trafficking of banned tobacco products, a special team of police personnel led by the Peravallur inspector conducted a vehicle check near Loco Bridge on Friday. During this process, the police team intercepted a goods carrier and searched it. They found that the two people in the truck were illegally transporting  banned gutkha products in gunny bags to the city from another State. 

Police arrested two suspects, who were identified as R. Chellappa, 55, and S. Sasikumar, 42, of Kodungaiyur.  Police said banned tobacco products weighing 1,650 kg and the vehicle used by the duo for the crime were seized. The arrested persons were found to have seven criminal cases for trafficking contraband already registered againsy them. 

The two were remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a court.

