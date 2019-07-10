Over 1,500 dug-up stretches in city to be recarpeted

More than 1,500 roads in the city have been damaged by infrastructure projects undertaken by Metrowater, the electricity board and telecom service providers. Chennai Corporation will now identify the stretches that urgently require repairs.

On Monday, Municipal Administration Minister S.P.Velumani had announced in the Assembly that ₹1,000 crore would be spent on restorating damaged roads in Chennai and other urban local bodies.

Water supply projects have been implemented in areas such as Nolambur, Karambakkam, Nandambakkam and Injambakkam. Roads in these areas have been dug up. Road damage has also been reported in areas such as Ramapuram, Manapakkam, Okkiyam-Thoraipakkam, Sholinganallur and Karambakkam because of water supply schemes.

Officials said the damaged roads in Sadayankuppam, Edayanchavadi, Kadapakkam, Manali, Chinnasekkadu, Vadaperumbakkam, Theeyampakkam, Kottivakkam, Perungudi, Palavakkam, Surapet, Kathirvedu, Puthagaram, Puzhal, Pallikaranai and Mugalivakkam will be repaired only after March 2020. “The work estimated at ₹335 crore will be completed only in March 2020. These water supply schemes have been taken up under Chennai Mega City Development Mission,” said an official.

Many roads in the core city have been damaged because of the work to replace water distribution pipelines that are 30 years old. "Over 914 km of old pipelines have been identified for replacement. Renewal of feeder mains for a length of 310 km have started at a cost of ₹116 crore. The work will be completed only on August 31. The damaged roads will be relaid in September ahead of the onset of the north east monsoon," said an official.

Roads have also been damaged because of underground sewerage schemes in areas such as Thiruvottiyur, Kathivakkam, Ambattur, Porur, Pallikaranai, Ramapuram, Perungudi, Sholinganallur, Karapakkam, Nerkundram, Mugalivakkam, Manali, Chinnasekkadu and Manapakkam, officials said.

More roads will be dug up in areas such as Madipakkam, Semmencherry, Puzhal, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Uthandi and Okkkiyam Thoraipakkam to implement underground sewerage schemes.

Chennai Corporation has spent ₹3508 crore in the past few years to relay 4553 km of roads in such areas, officials said.