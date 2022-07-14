Over 15 persons injured as lorry rams bus near Tiruvannamalai

The bus, which headed to Vellore from Chidambaram with 55 passengers, halted on a narrow stretch

The bus, which headed to Vellore from Chidambaram with 55 passengers, halted on a narrow stretch

More than 15 persons were injured after a lorry rammed a stationary bus from behind on the Tiruvannamalai-Tirukoilur Main Road near here in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said the bus, which headed to Vellore from Chidambaram with a full complement of 55 passengers, halted on a narrow stretch, poorly lit, for some passengers to go to the toilet. R. Satyaraj, 28, a resident of Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, driving the lorry that carried bananas from Villupuram to Maharastra, failed to notice the bus.

The police said rash-driving and drowsiness of the lorry driver could have caused the accident.

Most of the passengers were from Chidambaram, travelling to the temple town on pilgrimage.

Bus driver P. Elumalai, 37, of Villupuram; conductor P. Meiazhagan, 55, of Vellore; and 13 passengers were injured. The other passengers sustained minor injuries.

Locals alerted the Veraiyur police and 108 ambulances that took the injured to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital. The Veraiyur police filed a case. Further investigation is on.