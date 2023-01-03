HamberMenu
Over 15 persons injured as bus driver lost control near Tiruvannamalai

Along with other passengers, drivers of both vehicles including the lorry driver, N. Palani (35), a native of Uthangarai town in Krishnagiri district, were injured. 

January 03, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
More than 15 persons were injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus they were travelling hit a tanker lorry on the Tiruvannamalai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 77) in Chengam near Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday.

More than 15 persons were injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus, they were travelling, hit a tanker lorry on the Tiruvannamalai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 77) in Chengam near Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday.

Police said that it was around 11 a.m on Tuesday, the bus with 35 passengers, who were heading to Tirupattur, was coming from bus terminus in Tiruvannamalai when the bus driver, M. Prathiban (47), a resident of Tirupattur, lost control of the vehicle and hit the tanker lorry that was coming from Thiruchengodu to a Bannari sugar mill in Thandrampet near Tiruvannamalai.

Along with other passengers, drivers of both vehicles including the lorry driver, N. Palani (35), a native of Uthangarai town in Krishnagiri district, were injured. 

Immediately, residents in the neighbourhood rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons. Along with local police, residents shifted the injured to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai. The injured persons were treated as out-patients and discharged. A case has been filed by Mel Chengam Police.

