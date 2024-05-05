Over 1.5 lakh students from T.N. to take up NEET exam tomorrow

May 05, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Chennai

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses will be held on Sunday across the country.

As many as 1,55,216 people from Tamil Nadu are expected to write the examination this time, while over 24 lakh students have registered across the country for the exam.

The exam will be held from 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m. The candidates need to report to the centre by 11:30 a.m. and the last entry into the exam hall is 1:30 pm. They will have to undergo frisking at the entry and also a biometric attendance. The candidates will also be frisked and biometric attendance will be taken again on entry from bio-break or toilet break too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.