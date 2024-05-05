ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1.5 lakh students from T.N. to take up NEET exam tomorrow

May 05, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses will be held on Sunday across the country.

As many as 1,55,216 people from Tamil Nadu are expected to write the examination this time, while over 24 lakh students have registered across the country for the exam.

The exam will be held from 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m. The candidates need to report to the centre by 11:30 a.m. and the last entry into the exam hall is 1:30 pm. They will have to undergo frisking at the entry and also a biometric attendance. The candidates will also be frisked and biometric attendance will be taken again on entry from bio-break or toilet break too.

