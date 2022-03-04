Over 14,000 people died in road accidents last year: Sylendra Babu 

T.N. police taking consistent efforts to reduce road accidents, says DGP

DGP C. Sylendra Bbabu and Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal taking a look at the models on road safety created by schoolchildren in Chennai. . | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Friday said 14,250 persons died in road accidents across the State last year and that police have been taking consistent efforts to reduce road accidents through various measures.

Mr. Babu along with Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal participated in a road safety awareness programme organised with schoolchildren at Tamil Nadu Police Museum in Egmore.

“Motor vehicle accidents are a challenge now since motorists — both driving two-wheelers and four wheelers — are driving in an irresponsible manner. Last year alone, 14,250 persons were killed in motor vehicle accidents in the State. In Chennai city alone, 1,026 died in fatal accidents. As many as 55,000 road accidents were reported last year in the State and 25,000 escaped with minor accidents,” the DGP said.

"The Tamil Nadu Police are taking several measures to reduce motor vehicle accident rate. Patrol vehicles have been provided to police personnel in the cities and districts for effective implementation of traffic rules and to reduce accidents. There are chances to reduce the accidents further," said Mr.Babu.

He advised the children to insist their parents to wear helmets compulsorily while riding two-wheelers and fasten seat belts while driving cars.