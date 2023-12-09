ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1.32 lakh persons screened at camps in Tamil Nadu

December 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The camps would screen for seasonal illnesses including dengue, chikungunya, diarrhoea, sore throat and cough and provide treatments, says Health Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Health and Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, and DMK MP Thamizachi Thangapandian inspecting a health camp in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A total of 1,32,858 persons were screened at 3,282 special medical camps that were held across the State on Saturday.

More number of camps were held in the four cyclone-affected districts - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who launched the camps, said in Chennai, camps were being held in 679 places as against the initially planned 500 places. A total of 200 camps each were held in Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts and 100 in Kancheepuram district.

The camps, he said, would screen for seasonal illnesses including dengue, chikungunya, diarrhoea, sore throat and cough and provide treatments. The Minister said that it had been advised that children aged nine months to 15 years residing in flood-affected areas should be administered Measles Rubella vaccine. “The availability of vaccines have been ensured at Primary Health Centres, taluk hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and medical college hospitals in the four affected districts. It is important to get the vaccination,” he added.

