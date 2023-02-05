Over ₹13 lakh cash stolen from rice shop in Kancheepuram

February 05, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

The Kancheepuram Taluk Police are searching for unidentified persons who broke opened the shutters of a rice shop and escaped with more than ₹13 lakh in cash on Feb. 4 night. The police filed a case and are checking the footages of the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the locality.

Elangovan, a resident of Kanikandeeswarar Nagar, operated a wholesale rice shop behind the Kancheepuram Collector’s camp office located on the Kancheepuram-Vandavasi Road. Mr. Elangovan had locked the shop on Feb. 4 after business. When he returned on Feb. 5 morning to open the shop, he found the lock in the shutters were broken. He contacted the Kancheepuram Taluk Station immediately, who arrived at the spot. Upon investigation, a police officer said, it was found that more than ₹13 lakh cash was missing from the locker.

The Kancheepuram Taluk police have secured the CCTV footage nearby the crime scene and further investigations are on.