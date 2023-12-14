GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 12,000 children adopted in last three years, says Minister

In a reply to MP Kanimozhi, Minister Smriti Irani said 2020-2021 saw the maximum number of adoptions within India with 3,142 children adopted

December 14, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The number of children adopted in India and by foreigners in the last three years was 12,877, according to data given by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

In a reply to MP Kanimozhi, Minister Smriti Irani said that 2020-2021 saw the maximum number of adoptions within India with 3,142 children adopted, however the 2022-2023 period saw the most number of children adopted by foreigners standing at 431. As of December 10, within India 2,248 children were adopted and 248 children from India were adopted by foreigners during the period of 2023-2024.

The Minister also informed that the CARINGS portal, which was created for adoption, has been further simplified and that there has been no record of any formal complaints regarding complicated formalities involved in the adoption procedure.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.