Over 12,000 CCTV cameras on city roads to be repaired

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal allocates ₹1.17 crore

Traffic Police have begun the exercise of sprucing up CCTV surveillance systems on the city roads for better traffic management and detection of offences on public roads.

The CCTVs were installed on the city roads through government funds, sponsors or by the public. Some have gone into disuse over a period of time owing to lack of annual maintenance, lockdown and vagaries of nature. Now all these CCTVs have been listed police-district wise.

The traffic police have now identified 3,856 CCTVs in the east zone, 639 in west zone, 1,815 in north zone and 4,817 in south zone — in all 12,355, as non-functional.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has allocated ₹1.17 crore for undertaking repair and maintenance of these devices. The amount was distributed to the Deputy Commissioners of Traffic based on the CCTVs in their respective jurisdiction. Mr. Jiwal instructed the officials to expedite the repair and ensure regular maintenance.