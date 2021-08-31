Over 1,200 students inducted in SRMIST

Over 1,200 students took part in the freshers’ induction programme at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, on Monday.

Tirunelveli Police Commissioner N.K. Senthamarai Kannan urged the institute to take adequate precautions against COVID-19 when in-person classes commence. Students should focus on developing skills and have a multi-disciplinary approach to become entrepreneurs as the pandemic had changed the nature of job opportunities.

The institute’s founder-chancellor T.R. Paarivendhar said over 80% of the students at the institute were from other States and countries.

Vice-Chancellor C. Muthamizchelvan urged the students to focus on research as a career path.

An induction programme was also held for students of the 2021-22 programmes admitted to the College of Science and Humanities in Kattankulahur.