Over 12 kg of gold worth ₹7.58 crore seized from 10 air passengers

The Customs officials have seized 12.095 kg of gold worth ₹7.58 crore from air passengers at the international airport.

On the basis of specific intelligence from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), 10 passengers, who arrived on flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, were intercepted by the officers of the Air Intelligence Unit.

The personnel found 10 gold chains, weighing a total of 4.645 kg, in their socks and undergarments. They were also carrying gold in paste form. The gold was seized under The Customs Act, 1962. All the passengers were arrested and produced before the District Court Judge at Alandur. The arrested men were remanded in judicial custody, and lodged in the Central Prison, Puzhal.