Over 11,200 cases booked for traffic violations

Police launch a 10-hour special operation in the city

Police regulating traffic using public announcement system at Vepery in Chennai. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

CHENNAI

In a special operation conducted throughout the city to penalise people for not wearing the seat belts and for unauthorised parking of vehicles affecting road traffic, the city police registered 11,215 cases.

The 10-hour special operation was conducted on Tuesday.

A senior official said the drive conducted at more than 110 traffic junctions from 10 a.m. saw cases booked against 2,397 people for not wearing seat belts while driving the cars and 1,253 cases against owners of vehicles that were parked unauthorisedly.

While 173 two-wheelers were towed away, 790 four-wheelers were fitted with wheel locks.