Over 11,000 get jabs on day 1 of expanded rollout

V-P, Governor among those vaccinated

Over 11,000 people were inoculated against COVID-19 on the first day of the second phase of the vaccination drive on Monday.

Among those who received the vaccines were Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Though the government had urged people to register themselves on the Co-WIN app or website before coming to the vaccination site, many opted for on-site registration as the online platforms couldn’t handle the rush.

Though it had been mandated that people in the 45-59 age group should have a valid doctor’s certificate, some of those who received their first dose said they did not produce it.

A total of 5,197 persons aged 45-59 and 5,865 persons aged above 60 were vaccinated.

Vaccination extended

The government has extended vaccination to those with co-morbid conditions in the 45-59 age group and all those above 60 years of age.

As of 7 p.m. on Monday, as many as 5,105 persons in the 45-59 age group and 5,690 persons in the 60+ age group opted for Covishield.

A total of 92 persons in the 45-59 age group and 175 persons aged above 60 opted for Covaxin.

The Directorate of Public Health held 1,178 sessions to administer Covishield in which 7,259 healthcare workers and 4,764 frontline workers were given the vaccine.

In the 44 sessions held to administer Covaxin, as many as 329 healthcare workers and 25 frontline workers were inoculated.

On the 39th day since the State began offering vaccination, a total of 23,439 persons had been vaccinated in a day. Till date 4,81,390 persons have been inoculated, health officials said.

So far the State government has held 18,212 session for Covishield and 682 sessions for Covaxin.