Over ₹11 lakh unaccounted cash recovered from sub-registrar offices in T.N.

The officers of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) have recovered over ₹11 lakh unaccounted cash after conducting searches at six sub-registrar offices (SROs) in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, following credible information on alleged corrupt practices, the officers of respective units of DVAC conducted surprise checks at the sub-registrar offices in Vikravandi, Villupuram district; Thirukovilur, Kallakurichi district; Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram district; Gudiyatham, Vellore district; and Tiruvallur district.

Altogether, ₹11.93 lakh unaccounted cash were recovered from these offices. Further investigation is on.

