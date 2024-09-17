ADVERTISEMENT

Over ₹11 lakh unaccounted cash recovered from sub-registrar offices in T.N.

Published - September 17, 2024 04:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The officers of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) have recovered over ₹11 lakh unaccounted cash after conducting searches at six sub-registrar offices (SROs) in Tamil Nadu. 

According to sources, following credible information on alleged corrupt practices, the officers of respective units of DVAC conducted surprise checks at the sub-registrar offices in Vikravandi, Villupuram district; Thirukovilur, Kallakurichi district; Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram district; Gudiyatham, Vellore district; and Tiruvallur district. 

Altogether, ₹11.93 lakh unaccounted cash were recovered from these offices. Further investigation is on.

