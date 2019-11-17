Over 11 kg ganja seized, six arrested in Chennai

The T. Nagar police on Saturday seized more than 11 kg of ganja during regular vehicular checks within its region and arrested six persons.

A police official said that during the vehicular checks carried out by MGR Nagar police, more than 11 kg of ganja materials and 2 two-wheelers were seized. Also more than ₹70,000 cash was recovered from the offenders.

The police have filed a case under Sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and apprehended the six persons. Kothandam of Thiruvottiyur, Gowtham of Nesapakkam, Darshan of Ashok Nagar were arrested and three women were detained for helping the three accused.