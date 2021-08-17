Chennai

Over 1.02 lakh aspirants upload certificates on TNEA website

As many as 1,02,127 aspirants have uploaded their certificates to the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions website as of 5.30 p.m. of Monday.

The registration is an indication that the aspirants would be participating in the single window counselling process for engineering programmes conducted by colleges affiliated to Anna University.

The number of applicants who have registered for the process stands at 1,51,992. Among them 1,19,057 people had made the payment.

Registration and uploading of certificates will continue till midnight of August 24.

Since 2019, the Directorate of Technical Education has been conducting the counselling process for all engineering colleges affiliated to the university, including for seats on the four campuses of Anna University.


