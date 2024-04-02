Over 10,000 Olive Ridley hatchlings make their way into the sea along Chennai coast

April 02, 2024 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - Chennai

As many as 10,082 Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings have been released into the sea along Chennai coast as of Monday.

The Forest Department, along with non-governmental organisations and their volunteers, has collected over 42,000 eggs in Besant Nagar, Neelankarai, Kovalam, and Pulicat and transferred them to hatcheries set up on the beaches.

While the nesting season this year started off slowly, the number of Olive Ridleys nesting in the city’s beaches has picked up in the last month, say officials. However, it is also said that cyclone Michaung, which hit the city’s coast in early December 2023, could have an impact on sea turtle nesting. Substantial mortality has also been recorded in Besant Nagar (80), Pulicat (59), and Neelankarai (28). In 2022-23, a total of 38, 721 hatchlings were released into the sea along Chennai coast.

With the Tamil Nadu coast being an important nesting site for Olive Ridley sea turtles, which come up to the shore to lay eggs from January to May, the Forest Department has stepped up conservation efforts. The number of hatcheries set up across the State has been increased from 35 in 2023 to 45 in 2024.

Further, ten hatcheries, including two in Chennai, have been equipped with weather monitors to track changes in temperatures as a harsh summer is in the cards.