HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 1,000 protesting part-time teachers arrested in Chennai

The teachers have been protesting for 10 days now, demanding pay hikes and regularisation of their jobs

October 05, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Protesting teachers were removed from the DPI campus by the police on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Protesting teachers were removed from the DPI campus by the police on Thursday, October 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: Srinath M

Part-time teachers of government schools who have been staging an indefinite protest at the campus of the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) in Chennai for about 10 days now, were arrested in the early hours of Thursday. The teachers have been demanding that the government regularise their jobs, and give them higher salaries.

The protest began on September 25 with over 1,000 part-time teachers taking part in a fast at the DPI campus, asking to be absorbed as permanent employees of the government. Some teachers even brought in their children to the venue of the protest; a few protesters had fainted during the course of the fast.

Early on Thursday, police personnel entered the DPI campus and removed the protesting teachers. They were taken in vehicles arranged by the police, and were detained at a wedding hall in Pudupet and at the Rajarathinam Stadium. However, the teachers remained firm that their demands should be met by the government.

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, T.N. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced certain measures, in a bid to pacify the teachers, and appealed to them to return to work. On the demand of secondary grade teachers for “equal pay for equal work,” he said the three-member committee constituted to look into this issue would finalise its recommendations in three months. Regarding the demand of part-time teachers to regularise their employment and pay, the Minister said the consolidated pay of ₹10,000 they were receiving now would be increased to ₹12,500 henceforth.

However, teachers’ associations said the announcements by the government were disappointing.

According to the Tamil Nadu Special Teachers’ Association, over 16,459 part- time teachers were appointed in 2011 in government middle, high and higher secondary schools to improve multiple skills of students. They have been working on a consolidated pay basis for the last 12 years in streams such as physical education, computer science, tailoring, music, painting, horticulture, architecture and life skills. However their requests for pay hikes and regularisation of jobs have not been met so far, the association said.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / teachers / school / education / teachers union / public employees / contract issue-wages

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.