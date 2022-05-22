Over 1,000 ornamental lamps to decorate Vellore fort

Electricity charges for the lamps will be paid by the civic body

The 16 th Century granite fort here will soon be a delightful to watch at night. The Vellore Corporation is installing three layers of more than 1,000 ornamental lamps, covering around three km of the radius, to give the structure a heritage look.

Officials say the fort has been divided into three parts — a 2.4-km carriageway that leads to important monuments and buildings in the fort; the parapet wall; and the outer wall around the moat —to install the decorative lamps. “The aim is to change the night view of the fort. Visitors will enjoy spending their time under the lights,” Corporation Commissioner P. Ashok Kumar told The Hindu.

The first layer of LED lights will be installed on the bitumen carriageway that connects the town with the Jalakandeswarar Temple, the church, the colonial buildings and the Tipu and Hyder Mahals. Around 100 ornamental lamps, with each bulb of 250 volts, are being installed on the carriageway.

The second layer is the space between the moat and the outer wall. Ornamental lights will be installed at 97 spots on the outer wall, covering 2,600 metres of the distance around the moat. Each spot on the outer wall will have at least three LED lamps with 250-volt bulbs. Finally, the third layer of ornamental lights, with 900 lamps, will be installed on the parapet wall.

Officials said the installation of the decorative lamps on the outer wall and along the carriageway was under way. The entire work is being done under the National Smart Cities Mission at a cost of ₹9 crore. Electricity charges for the lamps will be paid by the civic body.

The offices of the Vellore taluk, the PWD, the district treasury and the Department of Forest are located inside the fort, which has a total of 58 colonial buildings.