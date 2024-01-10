Over 1,000 government students take part in STEM Challenge

January 10, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Chennai

As many as 1,200 government school students competed in the Chennai STEM Challenge, which is being conducted in the city.

The two-day ‘L&T STEM Fest’ is being hosted jointly by the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Vikram A Sarabhai Community Science Centre (VASCSC), in collaboration with the American India Foundation (AIF).

Students from 37 government schools participated in workshops and faced the STEM challenge. The finalists from the Chennai STEM Challenge will advance to the National STEM Challenge scheduled to be held in February 2024 in Mumbai.

The STEM fest is a part of the Engineering Futures initiative, an education programme under L&T CSR, which is being implemented in 203 Government schools since 2019, that has impacted over 38,000 students in Classes VI to VIII till date.

Similar regional fests were held in Vadodara and Hazira, Surat in December last year, with two more planned in Coimbatore and Mumbai over the next month, culminating in the National STEM Challenge.

The fest hosted various competitions, including the STEM challenge, design challenge (reduce, reuse, recycle), science art among others.

