Over ₹1,000 crore lost to cyber fraudsters in T.N. this year

Published - October 10, 2024 08:17 pm IST

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman

A loss of ₹1,116 crore has been attributed to cyber financial frauds from January to September this year in Tamil Nadu and the State Cyber Crime Wing has successfully frozen ₹526 crore both by automatic and manual approach. Around ₹48 crore was returned to the complainants after retrieving it from the fraudsters’ bank accounts.

The police emphasised early reporting of complaints. There may not be any result when the complaint is lodged days after the crime. So, people have to register complaints immediately after suffering any loss or encounter any attack, the police said.

The Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs, facilitates rapid reporting of financial cyber frauds and monetary losses resulting from digital banking, credit/debit card usage, payment intermediaries, and UPI.

Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing Sandeep Mittal said the Cyber Helpline 1930 is gaining momentum. With its huge reach, the complaints reported at the CFCFRMS are sent for automatic blocking without any delay.

Victims need not run to the station for registering the cyber complaints. Without losing any time and delay, the complaints should be registered in either www.cybercrime.gov.in or by dialing 1930, the police said.

