Over 1,000 cracker shops to be set up in Chennai

Over 1,000 cracker shops will be set up in the city this time following clearance from the Tamil Nadu Fire And Rescue Services and the Police Department. A senior official of the fire department said over 1,200 applications for temporary firecracker shops have been received.

“After due scrutiny and site inspections, 820 no-objection certificates have been issued so far. While 25 were rejected on various grounds, 255 applications were pending,” he said.

About 250 NOCs would be issued to applicants and approximately over 1,000 fire cracker shops would be set up in the city limits.

This time, 65 temporary shops have been permitted in the mega Deepavali fair on Island Grounds, he added.

Stringent conditions

Authorities have issued several conditions to be followed by shopkeepers. Fireworks should be kept in a shed made of non-flammable material.

“The enclosures should not face each other and should be located 3 m apart and must be secure. No oil burning lamps, gas lamps or naked lights must be permitted in or around the sheds. Electrical lights, if used, must be fixed to the wall or ceiling and shall not be suspended by flexible wire. Switches must be fixed rigidly to walls and a master switch will be provided,” the licence conditions read.