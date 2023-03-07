ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,000 Chennai residents participate in marathon for ‘Save a child’ campaign

March 07, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The campaign was jointly organised by Ekam Foundation and The Pupil, Saveetha Eco School, to raise awareness about infant mortality

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1,200 persons including children and adults participated in a 5 km-marathon organised jointly by Ekam Foundation and The Pupil, Saveetha Eco School as part of a crowdfunding initiative to raise awareness about infant mortality and providing kangaroo care for premature infants.

The run for ‘Save a child’ programme was held Chennai Outer Ring Road on Sunday, March 5. The aim is to collect ₹20 lakh and help provide care for 10,000 infants in the State.

World Health Organisation’s former chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan flagged off the marathon. Tiruvallur district collector Alby John flagged off the 2 km marathon for children. Saveetha Rajesh, director of the school, explained the campaign. Founder-chancellor of SIMATS Deemed University, N.M. Veeraiyan participated.

