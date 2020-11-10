Over 100 sovereigns of gold stolen from jewellery-making unit in Chennai

Police suspect that four workers of the unit have made off with the gold

Over 112 sovereigns of gold jewellery were allegedly stolen from a jewellery-making unit in Guindy. Police suspect that four migrant labourers working here have escaped with the jewellery.

The complainant, Kamaleshkumar, a native of Rajasthan, runs a shop in Sowcarpet and the jewellery-making unit at the Guindy Industrial Estate. Over 68 workers hailing from the northern States have been staying at the premises and working at the unit.

Police said on October 17, Sheik, Redeo Kamarkar, Sarbundh Sardar and Sarbundh Mondal, all aged between 20 and 21 years, from West Bengal, joined the Guindy unit. At the time of joining, they claimed that they had been working at jewellery-making units in Kerala and had lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Police suspect the four stole the jewellery and escaped from the building. On a complaint from the owner, the Guindy Police began an investigation. The police have also alerted railway stations and the airport to prevent the suspects from escaping. Efforts are on to trace them through their mobile phone signals.