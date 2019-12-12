Over 100 shells found at injured man’s house

A special team from the Tamil Nadu Commando Force and the Chengalpattu police unearthed over 104 shells, including a few unexploded ones, from the house of Ramakrishnan, who was injured in a blast in Hanumanthapuram on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, Ramakrishnan, 45, and an 80-year-old woman were injured in the explosion. He got the explosive, a fuse ignitor, from bushes near the Hanumanthapuram firing range. “From December 2 to 10, the army had practised firing at the range,” said a senior police officer.