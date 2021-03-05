Over 100 kg of ganja seized in Chennai in a week, police teams rewarded

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Friday rewarded special teams of police personnel who managed to seize more than 100 kg of ganja in the past one week.

Following instructions from the Commissioner, police personnel have been actively cracking down on drug peddlers and seizing contraband from them. In pursuance of these efforts, three special teams of police seized more than 100 kg of ganja altogether in three places -- Mylapore, Ashok Nagar and R.K.Nagar, and held 10 accused, from March 1.

According to police, following a tip-off on the transport of contraband by peddlers, a special team of police personnel from R.K. Nagar, on Thursday night, intercepted two autorickshaws in Korukkupet, near IOC railway gate. The persons who travelled in those vehciles gave evasive replies to the police. On suspicion, police searched the autorickshaws and seized 76 kg of ganja concealed inside. Police arrested S. Raja Mohammed, 26 of Tondiarpet, Yaser Arafat, 28, M. Saravanan, 31 of Kodungaiyur, Mohammed Riyas, 23, Jainualadin, 20 and Sanjay, 19 of Tondiarpet. Police also seized two autorickshaws and bikes from them.

Another special team under the Deputy Commissioner of Mylapore, on Thursday morning, apprehended another suspect who was found selling in Nochi Nagar, Mylapore. The accused, who was identified as Rasheed, 35 of Saligramam was arrested by police. Investigations revealed that he had taken a house on rent and sold ganja in small parcels to customers. Police recovered 22.5 kg of ganja, a mobile phone and a weighing machine from him.

On March 1, Ashok Nagar Police arrested three persons including a youth from Andhra Pradesh in Nesapakkam and seized 10.5 kg of ganja from them.