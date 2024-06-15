ADVERTISEMENT

Over 100 doctors, volunteers donate blood in Chennai

Published - June 15, 2024 09:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Association of Surgeons of India conducts blood donation camps across the country

The Hindu Bureau

Blood donation camp held by the Association of Surgeons of India on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In view of World Blood Donor Day, the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) on Saturday, June 15, conducted blood donation camps across the country through its respective State chapters. In Chennai, over 100 medical professionals and volunteers participated in the drive held at the ASI’s headquarters. The camp was inaugurated by ASI National President Prabol Noegi in the presence of Pratap Varutae, Secretary, Banwarlal, Treasurer, ASI, and Maruthu Pandian, director of the Social Welfare Council. 

