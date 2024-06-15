Over 100 doctors, volunteers donate blood in Chennai

In view of World Blood Donor Day, the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) on Saturday, June 15, conducted blood donation camps across the country through its respective State chapters. In Chennai, over 100 medical professionals and volunteers participated in the drive held at the ASI’s headquarters. The camp was inaugurated by ASI National President Prabol Noegi in the presence of Pratap Varutae, Secretary, Banwarlal, Treasurer, ASI, and Maruthu Pandian, director of the Social Welfare Council.

