GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 100 doctors, volunteers donate blood in Chennai

The Association of Surgeons of India conducts blood donation camps across the country

Published - June 15, 2024 09:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Blood donation camp held by the Association of Surgeons of India on Saturday.

Blood donation camp held by the Association of Surgeons of India on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In view of World Blood Donor Day, the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) on Saturday, June 15, conducted blood donation camps across the country through its respective State chapters. In Chennai, over 100 medical professionals and volunteers participated in the drive held at the ASI’s headquarters. The camp was inaugurated by ASI National President Prabol Noegi in the presence of Pratap Varutae, Secretary, Banwarlal, Treasurer, ASI, and Maruthu Pandian, director of the Social Welfare Council. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.