Chennai

Over 100 cars gutted in fire in Chennai’s Porur

Cars destroyed in a fire at a private car parking lot in Porur, Chennai on Sunday.

Cars destroyed in a fire at a private car parking lot in Porur, Chennai on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The vehicles were parked near the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, a Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services official said.

A total of 174 passenger cars were gutted in a fire that engulfed a parking lot in Porur area in Chennai on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

“We got information at 2.05 p.m. and six fire tenders were sent to douse the flames. The fire has been extinguished,” District Officer P. Saravanan told IANS.

Thirty two parked vehicles were saved from being gutted. The cause of the fire is not known.

In a similar incident on Saturday, about 300 cars were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the parking lot opposite the Indian Air Force’s Yelahanka air base in Karnataka where the Aero India Show was underway.

