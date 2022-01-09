Over 10 lakh persons eligible for precaution dose

CHENNAI

09 January 2022 00:54 IST

Over 10 lakh persons — healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens having co-morbidities — who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccination during February to May 2021 are eligible to get the “precaution” dose before January 31, 2022, depending on the completion of 39 weeks (273 days) after the second dose of vaccination.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine pointed out that the Government of India had instructed to start the precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers and those aged above 60 years with co-morbidities on January 10.

Persons who have completed nine months (39 weeks) from the date of the second dose administration were eligible to receive the precaution dose from January 10. There was no need for any medical certificate, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, said in a circular to all deputy director of health services and city medical officer officer of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Accordingly, a total of 10,75,351 persons — 2,74,691 healthcare workers, 2,77,376 frontline workers and 5,23,284 persons aged above 60 years — were eligible for the precaution dose up to January 31.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has recommended administration of homologous vaccine for the healthcare workers, frontline workers and elders with co-morbidities — the same vaccine that was administered for previous two doses would be given as the precaution dose to the eligible beneficiaries.

Private hospitals that function as COVID-19 vaccination centres can vaccinate their staff such as doctors and paramedics at their hospital. They may choose to bear the cost of the vaccine doses and provide the precaution dose to their staff who are eligible and due free of cost or they may provide vaccination and charge, according to the directorate.