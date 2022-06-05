Over 1 tonne of trash cleared from Thiruvanmiyur beach

‘Green warriors’ participated enthusiastically in the cleanliness programme

The team of volunteers that cleaned the Thiruvanmiyur beach on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Enthusiastic volunteers from across the city assembled at the Thiruvanmiyur beach on Sunday as part of the “My City My Coast My Environment” cleanliness drive organised by G Square and The Hindu Group.

Among the volunteers who began to assemble from 7 a.m. onwards were senior citizens, college students and young children. Over 100 “green warriors” collected more than 1,000 kg of trash, including food wrappers, discarded parts of furniture, glass bottles, plastics, and polythene bags. The waste was segregated accordingly.

The objective of this beach clean-up drive was to educate the public on the importance of keeping beaches clean and how litter is a huge threat to marine life in the oceans as well. The trash that people generate ends up in the ocean and pollutes the entire ecosystem, and as responsible citizens, the need to practice segregation and proper disposal of waste was highlighted.

The Hindu and G Square Group will organise beach clean-up activities in the city every Sunday for the next four weeks, keeping in mind the growing hazard of litter on beaches.

The Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) is the Knowledge Partner for the event. Similar beach clean-up will be organised at Thiruvottiyur on June 12, Ashtalakshmi Temple on June 19, Pattinampakkam on June 26 and Injambakkam on July 3.

For details, call 8778656539. Volunteers can also register at bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan the QR code.