GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Over 1 kg of cocaine, worth ₹10 crore, seized from air passenger at Chennai airport

Officials said the drug consignment was seized from a passenger who had landed from Doha and was en route to Delhi

April 26, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The authorities at the Chennai airport arrested a 28-year-old man from Rajasthan who arrived with 1 kg of cocaine, believed to have been smuggled into India from an African country. The drug consignment is worth around ₹10 crore in the international market, sources said.

Sources said following a tip-off from a Central agency, the air intelligence unit of the Chennai customs intercepted a passenger, Bharat Vasita, of Jaipur in Rajasthan who arrived in Chennai on an airline from Doha, early on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. 

On searching his baggage, officers found a white powder concealed in a secret chamber in one of the bags. Sources said the passenger was en route to Delhi and was booked to take a flight there. His journey was cancelled, and he was detained for an enquiry. Later, a chemical analysis confirmed that the seized powder was cocaine.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the drug was sourced from an African country and further investigations are underway to find out who gave the passenger the drug, and what its destination was supposed to be.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Airport / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.