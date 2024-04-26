Over 1 kg of cocaine, worth ₹10 crore, seized from air passenger at Chennai airport

April 26, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The authorities at the Chennai airport arrested a 28-year-old man from Rajasthan who arrived with 1 kg of cocaine, believed to have been smuggled into India from an African country. The drug consignment is worth around ₹10 crore in the international market, sources said.

Sources said following a tip-off from a Central agency, the air intelligence unit of the Chennai customs intercepted a passenger, Bharat Vasita, of Jaipur in Rajasthan who arrived in Chennai on an airline from Doha, early on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

On searching his baggage, officers found a white powder concealed in a secret chamber in one of the bags. Sources said the passenger was en route to Delhi and was booked to take a flight there. His journey was cancelled, and he was detained for an enquiry. Later, a chemical analysis confirmed that the seized powder was cocaine.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the drug was sourced from an African country and further investigations are underway to find out who gave the passenger the drug, and what its destination was supposed to be.