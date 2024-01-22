ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1 kg of cocaine seized from three Nigerian nationals in Shenoy Nagar

January 22, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a major drug bust, the Shenoy Nagar police seized more than 1 kg of cocaine, worth several lakhs of rupees, from three Nigerian nationals on Saturday. They arrested the trio, including a woman, for possessing and sale of cocaine. In a press meet held on Sunday, Rohith Nathan Rajagopal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Anna Nagar), said the Shenoy Nagar police got a tip-off that drugs were being sold at Metro stations around Aminjikarai by a group of Nigerians. A police team monitored the Shenoy Nagar Metro station and found three Nigerian nationals selling drugs. The team arrested Ajagu Chinedu Onachie, and his wife Esmelcia Micas alias Leony, of Mudichur, and Ameh Zion Inalegwu, of Pallikaranai. The police are investigating their modus operandi of smuggling the drug into the city and the others involved in its distribution. The trio was remanded in judicial custody.

