Over 1 kg gold seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

08 February 2022 01:16 IST

A consignment of 1.09 kg of gold worth ₹47.73 lakh was seized by Chennai Air Customs. In one case, Saithoon Beevi Jahabur Hussain, 38, who arrived from Dubai, was detained. She had allegedly concealed two packets of gold in paste form in her inner-garments, according to a press release. When officials extracted the paste, 971 grams of gold was recovered and the passenger was arrested. Officials also seized 123 grams of gold from a passenger from Colombo.

Advertising

Advertising