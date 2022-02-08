A consignment of 1.09 kg of gold worth ₹47.73 lakh was seized by Chennai Air Customs. In one case, Saithoon Beevi Jahabur Hussain, 38, who arrived from Dubai, was detained. She had allegedly concealed two packets of gold in paste form in her inner-garments, according to a press release. When officials extracted the paste, 971 grams of gold was recovered and the passenger was arrested. Officials also seized 123 grams of gold from a passenger from Colombo.
Over 1 kg gold seized at Chennai airport
February 08, 2022 01:16 IST
