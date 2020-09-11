Chennai

Over 1 crore commuters in Chennai have used MTC buses since September 1

In a press release, the MTC said revenue of more than ₹10 crore has been collected in the past 10 days by operating more than 2,400 buses daily

With suburban train services stopped as part of COVID-19 prevention measures, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has become the prime mover of people in the city. More than 1 crore commuters have travelled on MTC buses since public bus services resumed after a gap of five months, on September 1.

Since suburban train services are not available, the MTC has been operating more long-distance bus services from Tambaram, Chengalpet, Guduvanchery, Minjur, Avadi and Ambattur.

The MTC has been following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of allowing only those passengers wearing masks, disinfecting the buses after every trip and bus drivers and conductors using protective gear including masks, gloves and face shields, the release said.

