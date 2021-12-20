Outsourcing was never a smooth affair

CEX-ONYX bagged the first contract

As Ambattur zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation struggles with conservancy work with partial outsourcing of the work to a private contractor, a recollection of the city’s history of outsourcing conservancy work showed that the exercise often faced trouble.

Outsourcing started in 2000, when the then Ice House, Kodambakkam and Mylapore zones were given to CES-ONYX. After their contract was over, Neel Metal Fanalca was engaged to do conservancy work in Ice House, Kodambakkam, Adyar and Pulianthope zones. However, their contract was terminated due to poor performance.

In 2012, Chennai Municipal Solid Waste Pvt. Ltd. owned by the Ramky Group, was engaged for conservancy operations in Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones. The contract, which lasted till 2020, drew several complaints of inefficiency. In October, Urbaser Sumeet, a joint venture between Spain-headquartered Urbaser and India’s Sumeet Group, took the contract for seven zones — Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur. The contract was one of the largest ever globally for Urbaser.

The Ramky Group, through a separate company, now handles the conservancy operations in Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram zones, apart from three wards in Ambattur zone. The GCC carries out the conservancy work in the remaining areas of Ambattur zone and the four remaining zones of Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, and Anna Nagar.