Outpatient services resume at Vijaya Hospital

CHENNAI

16 July 2020 10:26 IST

Vijaya Hospital has resumed outpatient services (only by appointment) since July 14 and online consultation is also available, Nagi Reddy, trustee at Vijaya Educational and Medical Trust, confirmed.

“Our doctors and staff are well-trained in infection control measures and adherence to the same while handling patients. We are committed to the safety of our patients, staff and community at large,” the Trust said in a statement.

The hospital had suspended services after some staff members tested positive for COVID-19. “The management had voluntarily decided to shut down one of our units (Vijaya Hospital) in the last week of June as soon as we identified a potential risk of infection spread. Following this, we have taken stringent measures to disinfect the facility completely as per disinfection protocols...,” the release said. “Most of our staff have been tested, and the ones who required institutional quarantine have been taken care of at our other unit (Vijaya Health Centre),” the release said.

