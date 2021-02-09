Outer ring road phase II inaugurated

Heavy vehicles can now reach ports in Tiruvallur district without entering city

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated phase II of the Chennai Outer Ring Road (CORR) connecting Nemilichery on NH 205 and Minjur on the Tiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetty Road built at a cost of ₹1,075 crore.

The 30.50-km stretch of the six-lane road is access-controlled with service roads on either side. With this, heavy vehicles can reach ports in Tiruvallur district without having to enter the city.

Similarly, motorists travelling towards Tiruvallur and Andhra Pradesh can use this road to reach the Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road, and those heading towards Bengaluru can do so by exiting at Nazarathpet.

Nearly 30,000 vehicles, including 2,100 buses, 5,300 multi-axle vehicles and 2,400 light commercial vehicles, pass through phase I of the project, which runs from Vandalur on the G.S.T. Road (NH 45) to Nemilichery and was inaugurated in August 2014.

It was constructed at a cost of ₹1,081.4 crore using PPP model and the work was carried out on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis. Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) is the project associate for both phases.

The phase II, which has one interchange, one river bridge, six minor bridges, one flyover, 13 vehicular underpasses and 14 pedestrian underpasses, was built in the same mode. Work began in March 2014. It has 50 bus bays and two truck lay-bys, where truckers can take a break. Space has been provided for two wayside amenities and those will be tendered out soon.

Minister for Rural Industries P. Benjamin and Minister for Tamil Culture K. Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, Highways Department Secretary A. Karthik and TNRDC chief general manager Y.R. Balaji were present.