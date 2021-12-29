Out of fear, many residents vacate their tenements in Tiruvottiyur

All 48 affected families provided shelter in community halls: TNUHDB MD

The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements on Village Street in Tiruvottiyur wore a chaotic look on Tuesday morning as many of the residents vacated their buildings out of fear following the collapse of one of the buildings on Monday.

While the Board officials claimed that they did not ask the people to move out except for those in the E block, which is located adjacent to the collapsed building, the residents on the other hand cited lack of clear communication from the officials and the fear created by the collapse as reasons for them to evacuate.

Many of them, who moved out their belongings from the buildings, had nowhere to go and stayed with their belongings in the vacant area at the site. “We spent Monday night in the open as we were scared to sleep in our building. Today (Tuesday) morning, we felt some impact when they tried to remove the debris. When we asked the officials, they said we can vacate if we were afraid. Hence, we moved out all our belongings,” said S. Santha, an elderly person from E Block.

However, Ms. Santha, who lived with her daughter and two grandsons, said she did not know where to go. “My daughter is the sole breadwinner of the family. One of my grandsons is studying and the other one has just started going to work. We cannot afford rent elsewhere,” she said.

Though the Board asked the people of E block to move without their belongings to the community hall, the residents said that they could not leave with their belongings in the open.

M. Esther, a resident of F block, said she was moving her family to a relative’s house as an interim measure. “But how long can we stay in our relative’s house? The government has to decide soon on our accommodation,” she said.

Common demand

A section of the residents said they had found rental accommodation nearby and were moving there temporarily. The demands of all the residents appeared to be demolition and reconstruction of all the buildings at the site with interim accommodation provided at another TNUHDB site nearby.

M. Govinda Rao, Managing Director, TNUHDB, said all the affected 48 families have been provided accommodation in community halls. Since E block was found to have some problems, the residents were asked to move as a precaution to community halls without taking out all their belongings. Residents from the remaining buildings were not asked to leave.

“However, some people are vacating on their own despite clear communication from officials. It is difficult to insist they stay in their buildings as they are afraid after the collapse,” he said.

The Board had identified 25 housing units in its All India Radio site in Tiruvottiyur. “If 25 families from the collapsed units are willing to move there, we will help them move immediately,” he said.

Alternative accommodation for the remaining 23 families in the collapsed building was being worked out on priority with some options already suggested to them. Further course of action for the remaining buildings will be taken after evaluation of their quality by the technical committee.