Others too will face action for negligence causing footballer’s death, says Minister

November 18, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

With two doctors already suspended for medical negligence in the case of 17-year-old footballer Priya, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday said the other staff, who were found responsible by the inquiry committee, will face departmental action depending on the extent of their negligence.

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

“I reiterate that the arthroscopy procedure performed on the girl was done precisely. There was no fault. The negligence was the delay in removing the compression bandage,” he told reporters at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Initially, two doctors — a casualty medical officer and assistant professor of Orthopaedics of Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar — were held responsible and suspended. “At the end of inquiry, others who were responsible and should have paid attention were identified. We had assured a transparent inquiry into the incident. Accordingly, an inquiry is being conducted in a transparent way and the department has decided to take action on whoever was responsible,” he said.