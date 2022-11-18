  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Others too will face action for negligence causing footballer’s death, says Minister

November 18, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With two doctors already suspended for medical negligence in the case of 17-year-old footballer Priya, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday said the other staff, who were found responsible by the inquiry committee, will face departmental action depending on the extent of their negligence.

“I reiterate that the arthroscopy procedure performed on the girl was done precisely. There was no fault. The negligence was the delay in removing the compression bandage,” he told reporters at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Initially, two doctors — a casualty medical officer and assistant professor of Orthopaedics of Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar — were held responsible and suspended. “At the end of inquiry, others who were responsible and should have paid attention were identified. We had assured a transparent inquiry into the incident. Accordingly, an inquiry is being conducted in a transparent way and the department has decided to take action on whoever was responsible,” he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / health / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.